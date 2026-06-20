Pakistan's Interior Minister Naqvi departed for Tehran on Saturday to discuss next phase of talks with Iranian leadership, sources tell Anadolu

Switzerland to host US-Iran talks within 2 days: Pakistani sources Pakistan's Interior Minister Naqvi departed for Tehran on Saturday to discuss next phase of talks with Iranian leadership, sources tell Anadolu

Technical-level talks between the US and Iran are expected to begin in Switzerland "in a day or two," Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Saturday.

"Pakistan together with other mediators is in touch with both sides that are expected to meet in Switzerland in a day or two to begin the next phase of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," a source close to mediation process said.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi departed for Tehran on Saturday to discuss the next phase of talks with Iran's leadership, Iranian state media and Pakistani sources confirmed.

Iran had postponed technical‑level talks with the US to protest “continued” Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

The signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had set the stage for direct talks in Switzerland.

The US and Iran were set to hold the talks in Switzerland on Friday to start a 60-day negotiation period.

After securing a ceasefire on April 8, Pakistan hosted the highest‑level direct talks between the two nations on April 12‑13 since they severed diplomatic ties in 1979.

