Mohsin Naqvi discusses with Masoud Pezeshkian, Abbas Araghchi bilateral relations, border trade, regional developments, and recently signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and US

Pakistan’s interior minister meets Iranian president, foreign minister in Tehran Mohsin Naqvi discusses with Masoud Pezeshkian, Abbas Araghchi bilateral relations, border trade, regional developments, and recently signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and US

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, Iran’s capital, to discuss the resumption of talks between the US and Iran.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that Masoud Pezeshkian and Mohsin Naqvi discussed bilateral relations, border trade, regional developments, and the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, but did not provide any additional information about the meeting.

According to a Pakistani Interior Ministry statement, Naqvi and Araghchi discussed bilateral relations as well as the current regional situation following the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the US and Iran.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani minister arrived in Iran’s capital, where he was received by his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni.

During their meeting, the ministers described the US-Iran agreement as a positive step toward achieving lasting peace in the region, according to another statement from Pakistan’s Interior Ministry.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

The US and Iran will hold technical-level talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday as a follow-up to the signing of the memorandum, said a Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul