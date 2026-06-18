Singapore's prime minister to visit Türkiye

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Türkiye on Friday for a working visit, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Thursday.

Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the visit would include discussions on relations, with a focus on trade and investment.

The two sides are expected to review all aspects of relations between Türkiye and Singapore, and evaluate steps that could enhance cooperation, said Duran, adding that regional and global developments are also expected to be discussed.

