William Lai Ching-te says he hopes Russia-Ukraine war will also end soon

World 'seeing new dawn for Middle East,' says Taiwan leader amid US-Iran deal William Lai Ching-te says he hopes Russia-Ukraine war will also end soon

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te said Thursday that the world is seeing a “new dawn” for the Middle East after the US and Iran signed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding to end their conflict.

Addressing reporters in Taipei, Lai also expressed hope that the Russia-Ukraine war would end as soon as possible “so that the Ukrainian people may soon be spared the suffering of war.”

"The most significant piece of international news today is that the United States and Iran are on the verge of signing a peace agreement; we are seeing a new dawn for the Middle East," he said, according to an official transcript of his remarks.

According to Pakistan, which mediated between the two sides from April 8, weeks after the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, the agreement entered into force with “immediate effect” after US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed it overnight.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who announced the signing of the agreement, said Iran would immediately “reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.”

Sharif also signed the memorandum of understanding.

Lai also welcomed a G7 statement and expressed gratitude for the bloc's reaffirmation of opposition to any “unilateral attempts” to change the status quo in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, “particularly by force or coercion.”

He added that China and Taiwan are “not subordinate to the other, and Taiwan is not a part of China.”

Responding to Lai's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: "Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory."

"The future and destiny of Taiwan can only be decided by the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, including our compatriots in Taiwan," he told reporters in Beijing.