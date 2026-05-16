Shark kills man in Western Australia Incident occurs on Rottnest Island in Western Australia

A 38-year-old man was killed by a shark on Rottnest Island in Western Australia, local media reported on Saturday.

Emergency officials said the victim was airlifted by a rescue helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment, local broadcaster SBS News reported.

Police Sergeant Michael Wear at Rottnest Island Police Station said the man's injuries were horrific, adding that the victim was bitten on the lower legs.

That attack was one of four recorded in the span of two days, which prompted officials to close dozens of the city's beaches.

It marks the city's third recent shark-related death.

Rottnest Island is a major tourist destination popular with swimmers, divers and holidaymakers.

Australian scientists believe increasingly crowded waters and rising ocean temperatures are swaying sharks' migratory patterns, which may be contributing to a rise in attacks.