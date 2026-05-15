US military intercepted at least 3 Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters last month

Islamabad secures release of Pakistani, Iranian seafarers held by US US military intercepted at least 3 Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters last month

Pakistan on Friday said 31 seafarers, including 11 Pakistani nationals and 20 Iranian citizens, have been successfully repatriated after being aboard vessels seized by the US in a high-seas operation.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on US social media company X that the individuals were transported through a coordinated diplomatic arrangement involving Singapore and Thailand, adding that all were in “good health and high spirits.”

He said the group traveled from Singapore to Bangkok, where they boarded onward flights, with Pakistani nationals expected to arrive in Islamabad later Friday.

The Iranian citizens, he added, would be facilitated for their return to Iran.

Last month, the US military intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters as Washington imposed a blockade on Iran’s maritime trade.

Dar expressed gratitude to the governments of Singapore and Thailand for facilitating transit arrangements through Bangkok at Pakistan’s request.

He also thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for placing trust in Pakistan to assist in the repatriation of Iranian nationals alongside Pakistani citizens.

Dar further acknowledged coordination support from US authorities, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in facilitating the return process.

Earlier this month, the US also transferred to Pakistan an Iranian-linked vessel intercepted by the US Navy after it allegedly attempted to breach a blockade on Iranian ports, along with 22 crew members for repatriation to Iran. The crew members were later returned to Iran.