Sudanese army announces its control over Khor Hassan area in Blue Nil state Forces inflicted heavy casualties, equipment losses on rebel militia, claims army

The Sudanese army announced Friday that its forces seized control of the Khor Hassan area in Blue Nile state from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement, the army confirmed the "liberation of Khor Hassan in Blue Nile State after battles with the RSF militia and their allies in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N)."

The forces inflicted heavy casualties and equipment losses on the rebel militia, the statement said.

Khor Hassan holds geostrategic importance as it brings the army closer to regaining control of the town of Kurmuk, which is close to the Ethiopian border.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

In recent weeks, Blue Nile has witnessed escalating clashes that have led to the displacement of thousands from several areas and towns within the state.

The Sudanese army controls large parts of the Blue Nile, while the SPLM-N has been fighting the government since 2011, demanding autonomy for the two regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Sudan has faced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises since war erupted in April 2023 between the army and the RSF over a dispute about integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has triggered famine, killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of others.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul