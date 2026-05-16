Thousands out across Europe for Palestinian Nakba anniversary

Pro-Palestine marches held across Europe on Nakba anniversary Cities across Europe witness coordinated marches over Gaza and Nakba remembrance

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated across Europe to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, or "Catastrophe," which refers to the displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.

In Stockholm, large crowds gathered in Odenplan Square at the call of several civil society organizations, demanding an immediate end to what they described as Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

In Athens, protesters marched from Eleftheria Park towards the Israeli and US embassies, organized by pro-Palestinian groups and left-wing organizations.

In Paris, demonstrators also took to the streets in support of Palestinians. Speakers included activist Salah Hamouri, who said the current situation in Gaza and the wider region represents a continuation of the Nakba, while some protesters criticized Israel’s participation in international cultural events.

Meanwhile in London, police mounted a major security operation as multiple marches took place across the city, including a pro-Palestinian rally linked to the Nakba anniversary.

The Metropolitan Police said thousands of officers, supported by specialist units, were deployed to prevent clashes with other planned demonstrations.

Authorities said the large-scale policing operation included armored vehicles, mounted units, drones, and helicopters as rival groups converged in central London.

Every year on May 15, Palestinians around the world mark the Nakba—Arabic for "catastrophe"—commemorating the mass expulsion and displacement that accompanied the creation of Israel in 1948.