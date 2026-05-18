Russia and China to issue 47-page declaration on new type of international relations, Ushakov says

Putin and Xi to adopt declaration on multipolar world during Beijing visit, Kremlin aide says Russia and China to issue 47-page declaration on new type of international relations, Ushakov says

The leaders of Russia and China will adopt a Declaration on the Establishment of a Multipolar World during Russian President Vladimir Putin visit to Beijing, his aide on international affairs Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Ushakov said Putin will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday evening for an official visit featuring extensive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to Ushakov, Putin will be welcomed at the airport by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He will then travel to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse ahead of formal events scheduled for Wednesday.

"The visit will begin with an official welcoming ceremony at Tiananmen Square, followed by talks between Putin and Xi in both narrow and expanded formats at the Great Hall of the People," he said.

Ushakov said the leaders are expected to discuss "important and sensitive" issues on the bilateral agenda, while the expanded-format talks will include a Russian delegation of 39 officials.

The Kremlin aide described the program as "highly intensive," noting that the visit will conclude with an informal tea meeting between Putin and Xi, which he called one of the most significant elements of the agenda because it allows the leaders to discuss key issues privately.

"Russia and China are expected to sign around 40 documents during the visit, including intergovernmental, interagency and commercial agreements covering industry, trade, transport, construction, innovation, education, cinema, nuclear energy and cooperation between news agencies," he said.

Putin and Xi are also expected to adopt a joint declaration on the formation of a multipolar world order and a new type of international relations, as well as a separate joint statement on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

"This is a kind of policy document; it is quite substantial, I would say — 47 pages. It outlines the main avenues for the development of the entire complex of our multifaceted bilateral relations, a clear common vision of pressing issues on the global agenda, and the key formats for interaction in global affairs," he explained.

Ushakov stressed that there was "no connection" between Putin’s visit and last week's trip to China by US President Donald Trump, saying the dates for the Russian president’s visit had been agreed shortly after Putin and Xi held a video conference on Feb. 4.

According to the Kremlin, Moscow and Beijing share "nearly identical" positions on many foreign policy issues and view their partnership as "a stabilizing factor in global affairs."

“We are not friends against someone, but work in the name of peace and common prosperity,” Ushakov said.

The leaders are also expected to take part in the launch ceremony of cross-cultural education years between Russia and China, a large humanitarian initiative involving conferences, exhibitions, concerts and academic exchanges, he added.

Putin is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and attend a photo exhibition on the history of Russian-Chinese relations prepared by state news agencies TASS and Xinhua, Ushakov remarked.

The Russian delegation accompanying Putin will include five deputy prime ministers, eight ministers, regional governors and representatives of major state corporations and banks, he said.