Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also on his way to Switzerland, government sources tell Anadolu

Pakistan's Premier Sharif to represent Islamabad in US-Iran technical-level talks: Sources Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also on his way to Switzerland, government sources tell Anadolu

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Islamabad in the technical-level talks between the US and Iran on Sunday, an official from the prime minister's office told Anadolu on Saturday.

"Yes, the prime minister is going to Switzerland," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Pakistani government sources told Anadolu that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also on his way to Switzerland. Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday afternoon to discuss matters related to the next round of talks with the Iranian leadership.

However, the source said Pakistan's Foreign Ministry delegation will officially represent Pakistan throughout the next phase of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran had postponed technical‑level talks with the US to protest “continued” Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

The signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had set the stage for direct talks in Switzerland.

The US and Iran were set to hold the talks in Switzerland on Friday to start a 60-day negotiation period.

After securing a ceasefire on April 8, Pakistan hosted the highest‑level direct talks between the two nations on April 12‑13 since they severed diplomatic ties in 1979.