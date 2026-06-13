Foreign ministers express hope expected agreement will advance peace in Middle East as preparations continue for signing ceremony possibly in Geneva

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia welcome final-stage US-Iran talks, discuss regional stability Foreign ministers express hope expected agreement will advance peace in Middle East as preparations continue for signing ceremony possibly in Geneva

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday, and welcomed the progress in US-Iran negotiations.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Dar and Prince Faisal discussed regional developments and bilateral cooperation, with a focus on the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

The two ministers welcomed the negotiations entering what they described as the final stage, with an electronic signing ceremony expected on Sunday, and voiced optimism that the development would contribute to lasting peace, stability and dialogue across the Middle East.

The Saudi foreign minister also appreciated Pakistan's consistent support for mediation and diplomatic engagement throughout the process, the ministry said.

Both sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming Regional Four (R-4) Foreign Ministers' meeting, scheduled to take place in Egypt later this month.

The conversation came amid intensified diplomatic contacts by Islamabad regarding the US-Iran talks.

Dar also spoke by telephone with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the two welcomed the "encouraging progress" toward an understanding between the United States and Iran and expressed hope that ongoing efforts would help promote regional peace and stability. Media reports citing sources have speculated that the signing ceremony could be held in Geneva.

Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran in April, has maintained regular consultations with key regional and international stakeholders for a permanent end to the conflict that engulfed the entire Middle East.