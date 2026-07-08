Pakistan finds cargo plane wreckage that went missing over Arabian Sea Search for 5 missing crew members continues, according to authorities

The wreckage of a Pakistani cargo plane that disappeared over the Arabian Sea on Tuesday had been located and identified following a 12-hour search-and-rescue operation, Pakistan's Airports Authority said Wednesday.

The K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 cargo aircraft, en route from the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, disappeared from radar about 300 kilometers (186 miles) west of Karachi on Tuesday.

The authority earlier said the aircraft was later observed making a rapid descent accompanied by a sudden change in heading before radar contact and communications were lost approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.

The wreckage was recovered about 53 nautical miles south of Ormara, a town in Gwadar district of Balochistan province, the authority said in a post on the US social media company X.

The authority had reported there were five crew members on board the aircraft on Tuesday.

"Various air & sea borne assets were employed by Pakistan Navy & Pakistan Maritime Security Agency to locate the wreckage and efforts are underway to find the missing crew members," the authority said Wednesday.