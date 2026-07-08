Britain and Türkiye are committed to shoulder greater responsibility to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO, says UK government

UK, Türkiye sign new security partnership to 'further strengthen' NATO cooperation Britain and Türkiye are committed to shoulder greater responsibility to build a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO, says UK government

The UK and Türkiye on Wednesday signed a new security and defense partnership at the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, in a move aimed at strengthening military and strategic cooperation between two major members of the alliance.

The agreement, announced by the UK government, is intended to deepen cooperation between London and Ankara as both countries respond to what they described as an evolving Euro-Atlantic security environment.

"The Partnership reflects their shared determination as two major European NATO Allies to further strengthen and institutionalise their co-operation in response to the evolving Euro-Atlantic security environment," according to a UK government statement.

It "will enable the UK and Türkiye to strengthen their co-operation by deepening consultations through new mechanisms on the politico-military aspects of security and defense policy, including deterrence and defense, military co-operation, defense industry and technology, cyber security and hybrid threats, counter-terrorism, resilience and civil preparedness and space," it added.

The UK and Türkiye said the agreement reflected their shared commitment to strengthening Europe’s role within NATO while maintaining close transatlantic ties.

“The Partnership reflects their shared determination as two major European NATO Allies to further strengthen and institutionalise their co-operation in response to the evolving Euro-Atlantic security environment,” the statement said.

The partnership comes as NATO members focus on increasing defense spending and expanding military capabilities amid growing security challenges across Europe and beyond.

"The UK and Türkiye provide unique and irreplaceable contributions to Euro-Atlantic security.” They are committed to “shoulder greater responsibility for building a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO,” it added.

“The signing of this Partnership reaffirms the UK and Türkiye’s deep commitment to each other’s defense and to the North Atlantic Treaty,” the statement said.