Nvidia's Huang backs South Korea's 'AI Valley' project

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday endorsed Hyundai Motor Group's plan to develop a major artificial intelligence hub in South Korea, comparing the proposed project to California's Silicon Valley.

Speaking at an event related to the development, Huang described the vision as an "AI Valley" and said he would be "very happy to build Nvidia in Saemangeum," according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The project, valued at about 9 trillion won ($6.6 billion), aims to transform the Saemangeum coastal development zone into a center for artificial intelligence innovation through large-scale data centers, advanced computing infrastructure, robotics and clean-energy facilities.

According to the daily, Huang said the initiative could become a cornerstone of South Korea's AI ambitions, citing the country's strengths in technology, manufacturing and innovation.

The proposed development is expected to include AI data centers powered by Nvidia technology and is designed to attract technology firms, startups and researchers, with supporters saying it could create thousands of jobs and strengthen South Korea's position in the global AI race.

Saemangeum is a vast coastal development zone on South Korea's west coast, created through one of the world's largest land-reclamation projects and spanning an area roughly four times the size of Paris.

Huang's comments come as governments and businesses worldwide accelerate investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and computing capacity.

Nvidia has emerged as a key supplier of the advanced chips used to train and deploy AI models, making the company a central partner in many national AI development strategies.