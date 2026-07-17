Kremlin rejects accusations of interfering in US elections

The Kremlin on Friday rejected allegations that Russia interfered in the US elections, saying previous American investigations found no evidence that Moscow influenced the outcome, state news agency Tass reported.

Speaking to journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said US President Donald Trump was referring to unspecified and unsubstantiated intelligence claims when describing Russia as a threat to US elections.

"The fact is that the president is referring to some information, anonymous information, unsubstantiated information from US intelligence agencies," Peskov said.

He said multiple US investigations had concluded that Russia "had no influence" on the elections of the United States.

He added that Moscow has never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries and expects other nations not to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs.

Earlier, Trump called Russia, China, Iran and North Korea “adversaries” that have the capability to compromise US "election infrastructure."