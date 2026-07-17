Treaty with China ensures regional, global peace, security: North Korea’s Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said a 65-year-old bilateral treaty signed with China has played an “important role" in defending the basic interests of the two countries as well as ensuring peace and security.

Kim made the remarks during a meeting with Wang Huning, China’s top political adviser, in the capital Pyongyang on Thursday, according to North Korean state media.

The two neighboring nations are commemorating 65 years of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, including a defense provision that was signed in July 1961.

“It is the steadfast policy of the WPK (Workers’ Party of Korea) and the DPRK government to more vigorously develop the traditional friendly and cooperative relations,” he said, using the official name of North Korea as Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

This year the two nations have seen increased diplomatic exchange with Chinese President Xi Jinping paying a state visit to North Korea last month, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pyongyang in April.

Wang, who is number four in the political hierarchy in China, is on a three-day visit to North Korea since Wednesday.

China is the largest trading partner of North Korea, one of the most sanctioned nations due to its nuclear program.

In Pyongyang, Wang and his delegation also visited Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il – incumbent leader Kim’s grandfather and father -- are preserved.