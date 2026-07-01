Sanae Takaichi, India’s Narendra Modi to attend 16th India-Japan annual summit Thursday in New Delhi

Japanese premier Takaichi begins India trip to boost ties Sanae Takaichi, India’s Narendra Modi to attend 16th India-Japan annual summit Thursday in New Delhi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in India on Wednesday, beginning her three-day visit to the South Asian nation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi will attend the 16th India-Japan annual summit Thursday, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the ministry said.

This is Takaichi's first official visit to India and follows Modi's visit to Tokyo last August.

The two sides are expected to confirm deeper cooperation on economic security and artificial intelligence development, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Modi and Takaichi are also expected to discuss a "joint vision for the next decade" issued after Modi's meeting with Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, when Japan pledged to invest 10 trillion yen ($61.5 billion) and the two sides agreed to raise mutual personnel exchanges to 500,000 within five years, Kyodo News added.

India and Japan share a "special strategic and global partnership."

India's total trade with Japan during April 2024 to last January was recorder at $21 billion.