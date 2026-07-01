' Building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability reflects the aspirations of the two peoples,' Wang Yi says

Chinese foreign minister urges US caution on Taiwan in call with Rubio ' Building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability reflects the aspirations of the two peoples,' Wang Yi says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the US to act cautiously on Taiwan while calling for stable ties in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

Wang said the Taiwan issue has "far-reaching implications," calling on Washington to handle it with "extra prudence," state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

China and the US should remove interference, overcome obstacles, and firmly continue on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, Wang told Rubio.

"Building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability reflects the aspirations of the two peoples, meets the expectations of the international community, and serves the fundamental interests of both countries," he added.

Both sides should always "uphold the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and translate the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into specific policies and practical measures," he said.

Wang also urged Washington and Beijing to move in the same direction and make persistent efforts.

The two sides should extend the cooperation list, create more positive agendas, and at the same time "narrow the list of problems and manage various risks and hidden dangers," he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted his US counterpart Donald Trump in May.