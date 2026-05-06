Japan fires anti-ship missile in Philippines for first time during joint drills Launch marks expanded Japanese military role in Balikatan Exercise 2026

Japan’s military fired a surface-to-ship missile on Philippine soil for the first time during the Balikatan Exercise 2026, marking a significant expansion in regional defense cooperation, local media reported Wednesday.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces launched its Type 88 missile system from Paoay in Ilocos Norte, successfully striking the decommissioned Philippine Navy vessel BRP Quezon about 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) offshore within six minutes, ABS-CBN News reported.

The drill underscored Japan’s growing role in the annual exercises, shifting from observer status to active participation alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the exercise demonstrated increasing interoperability among allies and would strengthen the country’s defense posture.

He described the operation as complex, involving extensive planning and coordination, but said such drills improve readiness for both security threats and disaster response.

Teodoro also rejected criticism over the “militarization” of the Philippines, saying the exercises are transparent and focused on national defense under civilian oversight.

The development came as Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited Manila, where he met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Teodoro.

China criticized the missile launch, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accusing right-wing forces in Japan of accelerating efforts toward remilitarization, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Lin said what he described as rising neo-militarism in Japan posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

