Beijing extends support to Iran amid conflict with US ahead of Trump’s China trip International community shares common concern in restoring normal passage through Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells Iran’s Abbas Araghchi

China on Wednesday extended support to Iran amid the conflict with the US as Beijing prepares to host US President Donald Trump next week.

“China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security and appreciates Iran's willingness to seek a political solution through diplomatic channels,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during a meeting in Beijing.

He added that a complete cessation of hostilities “is imperative” while restarting the conflict “is unacceptable, and persisting in negotiations is particularly important," according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi reached Beijing at China's invitation for their first in-person talks since the US and Israel initiated war with Iran on Feb. 28.

Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15, according to the White House, while China’s Foreign Ministry Wednesday said it continues to communicate with Washington about the state visit, which was delayed due to the war on Iran.

The Beijing meeting came amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively blocked by the US military as well as Iran and has affected global energy supplies.

“Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the international community shares a common concern for restoring normal and safe passage through the straits, and China hopes that the parties involved will respond promptly to the strong calls from the international community,” Wang told Araghchi.

Iranian nuclear program

Wang lauded Iran's “commitment not to develop” nuclear weapons and said China recognized Iran's “legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

Trump insists that Tehran cannot have nuclear weapons and has threatened that US forces could take away Iran's enriched uranium.

However, Wang called on the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries to “take their destiny into their own hands,” encouraging dialogue between Iran and Gulf nations to “achieve good neighborliness and friendship.”

“China supports regional countries in establishing peace, security architecture featuring common participation, safeguarding shared interests and achieving common development,” said Wang.

Amid the stalemate in Iran-US talks, Araghchi has in recent days visited Pakistan, Oman, and Russia.

On Feb. 28, the US and Israel launched their war on Tehran, killing over 3,300 people in Iran besides displacing tens of thousands.

At least 13 US servicemen have been killed and dozens of others wounded during the conflict, with Iran retaliating against US bases and assets across the Middle East.