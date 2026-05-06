Incident comes as Hezbollah carries out military operations targeting Israeli troop gatherings in southern Lebanon

Israeli soldier ‘severely’ wounded in drone attack in southern Lebanon, army says Incident comes as Hezbollah carries out military operations targeting Israeli troop gatherings in southern Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was seriously wounded on Wednesday in an explosive drone attack targeting Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

A military statement said that a soldier was “severely” injured “as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.”

It said the soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

The military added that interceptor missiles were also launched against additional rockets and drones in the area where Israeli forces are operating inside southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced carrying out 11 military operations using drones and artillery shells targeting Israeli troop gatherings, vehicles, and military positions in southern Lebanon, saying the attacks were in response to Israeli ceasefire violations.

Despite a ceasefire announced April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,704 people and wounded 8,311 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul