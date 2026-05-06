'We've seen the reports of newly issued evacuation orders by the Israeli authorities for dozens of Lebanese areas,' says spokesman

UN warns of rising civilian toll in Lebanon amid evacuation orders, strikes 'We've seen the reports of newly issued evacuation orders by the Israeli authorities for dozens of Lebanese areas,' says spokesman

A UN spokesman voiced concern Wednesday about the humanitarian toll in Lebanon, citing new evacuation orders, continued airstrikes and rising casualties, particularly in the south.

Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the UN is closely monitoring developments following reports that Israeli authorities have issued new evacuation orders affecting dozens of areas in Lebanon.

"We've seen the reports of newly issued evacuation orders by the Israeli authorities for dozens of Lebanese areas,” said Dujarric.

“I can tell you that we know with concern these displacement orders and airstrikes against Lebanese towns targeting areas both south of the Litani River and far beyond it.”

The Israeli army warned residents of 12 villages in southern Lebanon on Wednesday to immediately evacuate their homes ahead of planned attacks.

Dujarric reiterated the UN’s demand for adherence to international humanitarian law, stressing that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times.

Citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said strikes, particularly in southern Lebanon, are contributing to a steadily rising death toll.

His remarks came after Israeli drone and air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon killed 16 people and wounded 21, including paramedics, and damaged a school, Lebanese officials said Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire.

"Attacks on health care also remain deeply alarming," said Dujarric.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 151 attacks on health care, resulting in 103 deaths and more than 230 injuries, including five attacks since the ceasefire announcement on April 17, he added.

Despite the ceasefire deal and extension until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,702 people and wounded 8,311, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

​​​​​​​Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has been in for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.