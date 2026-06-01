Technology developed by Tokyo-based company analyzes security camera footage to identify behaviors linked to possible suicide attempts and alert staff in real time

Japan deploys AI to prevent suicides at train stations, high-rise buildings Technology developed by Tokyo-based company analyzes security camera footage to identify behaviors linked to possible suicide attempts and alert staff in real time

An artificial intelligence system designed to detect possible suicide attempts has been introduced at dozens of stations and commercial facilities across Japan, helping prevent at least two deaths, according to its developer.

Developed by Tokyo-based Asilla Inc., the system analyzes security camera footage to identify behaviors associated with possible suicide attempts, such as pacing, standing near platform edges, or lingering around rooftops and railings.

When suspicious behavior is detected, the system immediately notifies station employees and security personnel. In some locations, warnings are also broadcast through loudspeakers.

According to the company, the technology helped stop a man at a commercial facility after it detected him entering a restricted area. A security guard approached the individual, who later admitted he had intended to take his own life by jumping.

In another incident, a child was observed lingering near a railing on an upper floor of a facility for an extended period. After being alerted, a security guard found that the child had been writing a suicide note.

Asilla said it has collaborated with about 200 commercial facilities and other organizations since 2022 to train the AI system using roughly 7 million pieces of security camera footage.

The company said the technology can also identify signs of illness, immobility and violent behavior.

The system has so far been installed at around 30 commercial facilities and approximately 10 railway stations in Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture.