China urges US to protect rights of Chinese journalists amid media dispute Beijing accuses Washington of politicizing media issues after reciprocal action involving journalists from both countries

China on Monday urged the United States to take "concrete actions" to protect the rights of Chinese journalists working in the country, accusing Washington of politicizing media issues amid a dispute involving journalists from both sides.

“In recent years, China has shown flexibility and provided visa facilitation for quite a few US journalists coming to China to do reporting, whereas Chinese journalists’ applications for reporting in the United States have rarely been approved,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

His comments came after The New York Times reported Friday that China had ordered one of its correspondents to leave the country and that Washington responded by revoking the visa of a Chinese state media journalist based in the US.

Lin defended Beijing's criticism of the newspaper, accusing it of providing a platform for “Taiwan authorities to peddle separatist rhetoric" and calling “China’s Taiwan region ‘a country.'"

“This grossly violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and sends a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” said Lin, telling the New York Times to “correct its wrongdoings rather than continue down the wrong path.”

According to The New York Times, Chinese officials said action against the newspaper's correspondent was linked to an appearance by Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te at the publication's DealBook summit in New York in December.

The newspaper said the correspondent, who has worked in China since 2020, played no role in the event and described the decision to expel the journalist as “wrong.”

Lin also criticized what he called the "political suppression" of Xinhua News Agency journalists working legally in the United States.

“The facts and merits of the issue of media between China and the US are clear. The root cause is the US side’s unilaterally stirring up trouble, and politicizing issues related to media,” he said.​​​​​​​