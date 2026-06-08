Reports of isolated irregularities emerge during voting in Lima as Fujimori, Sanchez vie to lead South American nation

Peru begins counting votes after polls close in presidential runoff Reports of isolated irregularities emerge during voting in Lima as Fujimori, Sanchez vie to lead South American nation

Election authorities in Peru began tallying votes Sunday after polls closed in the country’s presidential runoff, with isolated irregularities reported at some polling stations in the capital Lima.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of delays and absent poll workers at several voting centers in Lima. Authorities also investigated claims that hundreds of pre-marked ballots favoring both candidates were found at some polling stations.

Electoral authorities said all polling stations nationwide were equipped with voting materials and operational for the second round.

The runoff is between front-runner Keiko Fujimori, backed by the right-wing Popular Force party, and Roberto Sanchez, who represents the left-wing Together for Peru party.

Fujimori has campaigned heavily on tackling crime and consolidating support in Peru’s urban centers, while Sanchez has drawn rural support among Indigenous and Andean communities with promises of redrafting the country’s constitution and greater redistribution of wealth.

Regardless of the outcome, Peru’s next president — its ninth in a decade — will inherit a divided nation of 34 million and face mounting concern over insecurity.

"Every day, people are being killed over extortion payments," said Sonia, a street vendor in Lima. "We're hoping for more protection for all Peruvians."

