Road named after US President Trump in opposition ruled Telangana state

Indian tech city road named after Trump draws criticism Road named after US President Trump in opposition ruled Telangana state

A road named after US President Donald Trump in India's southern Telangana state has drawn criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which described the move as "hypocrisy."

To mark the 250th anniversary of US independence, a plaque officially naming the road after Trump was installed near the US diplomatic mission in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, an opposition-ruled state governed by the Indian National Congress party.

Hyderabad is one of India's leading technology hubs and hosts major global companies, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The move has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which targeted the Congress party over the decision.

"Rahul Gandhi says ⁠President Trump (is) hurting Indian interests," Shehzad Poonawalla, a BJP spokesperson, wrote on US social media company X, referring to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a separate post, Poonawalla described the move as Gandhi's "hypocrisy."

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also called on the Congress party to intervene and reverse what it described as an “outrageous” decision.

It urged the party to “make sure that it is withdrawn.”