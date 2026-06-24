Medvedev says Mideast conflict showed that foreign military bases make host countries targets Former President Dmitry Medvedev urges legal mechanisms to reduce foreign military presence abroad

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Wednesday that recent developments in the Middle East showed that foreign military bases providing security for host countries make them targets of military attacks.

Medvedev argued that the escalation of the war in the Middle East demonstrated the vulnerabilities associated with hosting foreign military facilities.

"The aggravation of the situation in the Middle East showed that military bases do not help in any way. On the contrary, they become targets of retaliatory military attacks," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

He said foreign military bases stationed on the territory of other countries contribute to international and regional tensions, as he urged the development of legal mechanisms aimed at reducing foreign military presence.

Western military bases deployed abroad undermine national sovereignty and weaken collective security arrangements, according to Medvedev.

He suggested that regional security organizations should eventually replace the bases and act in the interests of their respective regions.

Medvedev also said recent events involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz highlighted inconsistencies among US allies when faced with the prospect of direct military confrontation.

"When it comes to real combat, the spirit of North Atlantic unity evaporates very quickly," said Medvedev.

He warned that military actions and escalating tensions increase the risk of a broader conflict.

"Whether Western countries like Russia or Iran or any other state is of no consequence to us, he said. “However, the threat of a global war as a result of such provocative actions grows radically.”