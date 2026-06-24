Thai land-surveying team recently installed boundary markers in several areas along border, Prime Minister's Office says

Cambodia protests alleged 'violation' of sovereignty, territorial integrity by Thailand Thai land-surveying team recently installed boundary markers in several areas along border, Prime Minister's Office says

Cambodia on Wednesday said it had lodged a formal protest with Thailand over Bangkok's "continued violations of Cambodia's sovereignty and territorial integrity" in areas Phnom Penh says have been "illegally occupied" by Thai armed forces since last year.

Between Thursday and Monday, a Thai land-surveying team installed boundary markers in several locations along the border segment between Boundary Pillars 46 and 47, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Cambodia expressed its "strong protest" over the activities, saying they violated agreements between the two countries.

"Cambodia does not recognize any boundary line or territorial claim unilaterally asserted by Thailand, and stresses that the recent activities shall not prejudice Cambodia's legal rights or position regarding its international border," the statement said.

It called on Thailand to “immediately cease all of such unlawful activities, refrain from further unilateral actions, and work to de-escalate tensions, foster mutual trust, and preserve peace and good neighborliness along the border.”

There was no immediate response from Thailand to the allegations.

Thailand and Cambodia clashed for nearly 20 days along their disputed border last year, leaving dozens dead and displacing thousands.

The two sides reached a truce in December.