India 'looks forward to deliberations on remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement,' says Narendra Modi

Indian premier welcomes US-Iran peace deal India 'looks forward to deliberations on remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement,' says Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran to end the war.

Modi said on the US social media company X that the conflict in the Middle East “has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.”

“India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce,” Modi said.

Modi said New Delhi looks “forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.”

The comments came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the United States and Iran had reached a peace agreement and that a signing ceremony would be held in Switzerland on Friday.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and announced plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.