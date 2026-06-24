India urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

India on Wednesday said it is "closely monitoring" the current security situation in Iran while continuing to advise its citizens against non-essential travel to the country.

The Indian Embassy in Iran said in a statement that a revised advisory had been issued for Indian nationals considering travel to Iran, "in light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation."

"Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," it said.

The embassy added that Indian citizens currently in Iran, or those traveling for unavoidable reasons, should exercise a "high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness."

New Delhi also urged Indian nationals to closely follow developments.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.