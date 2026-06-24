596 contacts have completed quarantine, with remaining 54 individuals expected to finish isolation by July 2

WHO says hantavirus outbreak to be declared over by July 2 if no new cases emerge 596 contacts have completed quarantine, with remaining 54 individuals expected to finish isolation by July 2

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it will consider the hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship over if no additional cases are reported by July 2, as the final group of monitored contacts nears the end of its quarantine period.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the total number of cases remains unchanged at 13, including three deaths.

"In all, more than 650 contacts have been identified and followed up by local health authorities in 33 countries and territories," Tedros said.

He added that all but 54 contacts have completed their quarantine period, with the remaining individuals scheduled to finish isolation by July 2.

"If no further cases are reported by then, WHO will consider the outbreak to be over," Tedros said.

Despite the encouraging developments, he stressed that investigations into the outbreak will continue.

The WHO is working with governments and partners to determine how the outbreak began and spread among those aboard the MV Hondius,.

Tedros said environmental samples collected on board are being analyzed as part of the investigation.

The UN health agency is also coordinating a study involving 21 countries to better understand how the disease develops in people exposed to the virus.

Besides, the WHO is seeking to have a sample of the virus shared with its BioHub facility in Switzerland, a move Tedros said would support the development of future diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

He thanked countries involved in the response effort and gave special recognition to Spain for its leadership during the outbreak.

Tedros also thanked MV Hondius Captain Jan Dobrogowski, the vessel's crew and passengers for their cooperation throughout what he described as a "difficult situation."