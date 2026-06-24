New law targets organizations, individuals outside China engaging in acts that 'undermine ethnic solidarity and progress, or incite ethnic separatism'

China defends new ethnic unity law, set to take effect July 1, as in line with 'international practices' New law targets organizations, individuals outside China engaging in acts that 'undermine ethnic solidarity and progress, or incite ethnic separatism'

China on Wednesday defended its new ethnic unity law, which is set to take effect on July 1, saying it is in line with "international practice."

China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law stipulates that organizations and individuals outside China who engage in acts that "undermine ethnic solidarity and progress, or incite ethnic separatism" will be held legally accountable, Justice Minister Hu Weilie said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"They distort, misinterpret, and even smear it as extraterritorial jurisdiction, long-arm jurisdiction. This kind of opinion is neither objective nor compliant with the rule of law. The regulation is based on national conditions, jurisprudence, and common international practices," he said, calling the law a "common legislative practice of sovereign states."

All countries in the world have a right to "prevent separatism and sabotage activities, and safeguard social solidarity and order through domestic legislation," Hu added.

"Ethnic solidarity is an important cornerstone of national prosperity and development ... there are various internal and external risk factors, illegal activities that sow ethnic discord and undermine ethnic solidarity and national security," he said.

China "firmly opposes any conduct of slander, smearing, containment, suppression, infiltration, and sabotage, among others, under the pretext of ethnicity, religion, and human rights," Hu said.

The law targets "illegal behaviors," and the liability system will be "strictly law-based and prudent to earnestly safeguard our national sovereignty, security, developmental interests, and the lawful rights and interests of all ethnic groups," he added.

"It does not affect normal people-to-people exchanges, academic research, or economic and trade cooperation between China and other countries."