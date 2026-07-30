India summons Meta executives after prime minister's Facebook post briefly restricted Meta agreed to explain the situation, says Indian official

India said Thursday that it summoned executives of Meta after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on Facebook was briefly restricted by the US social media platform.

“We have asked Meta to come in at the highest level and explain what is happening and why the kind of issues that we see,” said S. Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

He said the tech company agreed to come and will explain "what the situation is."

“We want to have both a policy-level understanding and a technical understanding of the issues, and also an adaptation to the kind of concerns that India has in this regard,” he said.

Meta has written to the government expressing regret about the incident and that it happened, said Krishnan.

“They've also given us the reasons why it happened, and they've also indicated that as of 28th of July, they have established new protocols relating to accounts of prominent persons to avoid such a situation from recurring,” he said.

A post on Facebook that featured Modi’s selfie video directed at India’s youth amid student protests in India was briefly restricted on Facebook.

While Meta restored the post and apologized, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology “made it clear that it does not consider the company's explanation sufficient,” the Press Trust of India reported.