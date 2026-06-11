More than 400 participants from over 100 countries and international organizations attend 2-day event

Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opens in China More than 400 participants from over 100 countries and international organizations attend 2-day event

The 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance opened in Beijing on Thursday, bringing together more than 400 participants from over 100 countries and international organizations, according to state-run media.

Participants are discussing international cooperation on human rights and development during the two-day event, which includes representatives from the United Nations."

The two-day forum is being held under the theme, “Joint Development, Shared Human Rights: The 40th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on the Right to Development and a New Vision for Global Human Rights Governance,” Xinhua News reported.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Publicity Department, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech.

According to organizers, participants highlighted the importance of development in advancing human rights and called for greater international cooperation to promote human rights, economic progress and global stability.

Participants also urged countries to work together to strengthen human rights governance.

During the event, China released its National Human Rights Action Plan (2026-2030), outlining priorities and measures for promoting and protecting human rights over the next five years.

The plan follows China's previous action program covering the period from 2021 to 2025.

The forum will feature five sub-forums examining issues including the human rights implications of global governance initiatives, challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence, the right to development, and the relationship between modernization and human development.

The event is jointly hosted by China's State Council Information Office and the Foreign Ministry.