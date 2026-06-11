Pakistan GDP growth in FY26 reaches 3.7%, highest in 4 years Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says floods, regional crisis in Middle East affected Pakistan economy

Pakistan recorded GDP growth of 3.7% in fiscal year 2025–26, the highest rate in four years, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Thursday while presenting the Pakistan Economic Survey in Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference, Aurangzeb said the survey reflected "resilience and discipline" as the economy navigated a challenging year marked by both external and internal shocks.

He said the fiscal year began amid uncertainty related to global tariffs and was later hit by major floods in August and September 2025, followed by a regional conflict in March this year.

"This is highest growth in last four years, we expected that growth will exceeded 4% but regional conflict affected our economy," he told reporters.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan's economy reached a record size of 126.9 trillion rupees ($452 billion), he said.

Aurangzeb said that while global economic growth slowed to 3.1%, Pakistan's economy continued its recovery.

He said GDP growth stood at 3.7%, compared with negative 0.2% in FY2023, 2.6% in FY2024 and 3.2% in FY2025.

The minister also said per capita income rose to $1,901 from $1,751.

Aurangzeb is expected to present the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 in the National Assembly on Friday.