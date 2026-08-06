Rehabilitation efforts intensified across Assam, say officials

Death toll from India’s Assam floods rises to 95 Rehabilitation efforts intensified across Assam, say officials

The death toll due to floods in India's northeastern state of Assam has reached 95, according to officials.

A statement by the State Disaster Management Authority late Wednesday night confirmed that the death toll stood at 95.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said through US social media platform X on Thursday that relief operations continue at full pace, with over 1,900 relief distribution centers now serving affected communities across the state.

“Rehabilitation efforts are also being intensified across Assam,” he said.

Sarma noted that five people remained missing in the floods.

Around 1.1 million people have been affected in 25 districts of the state.

India experiences heavy monsoon rains each year, typically from June to September, often triggering floods and causing extensive property damage.

Since early July, over 160 people have died in rain-related incidents in different parts of the country.