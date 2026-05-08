Death toll climbs to 37 in central China fireworks plant blast 51 injured, 5 remain in critical condition, state-run Xinhua reports

The death toll from a fireworks plant explosion on Monday in central China's Hunan province has risen to 37, state-run Xinhua News reported Friday.

The blast occurred in the city of Liuyang in Hunan province at around 4:43 p.m. local time (0843GMT) on Monday, injuring 51 people and leaving one person missing.

Five of the injured are in critical condition but have stable vital signs.

Police have detained eight individuals on suspicion of negligence.

Following the incident, local authorities deployed more than 1,500 personnel for emergency response. Search and rescue operations have been largely completed.

Chinese authorities have also ordered all fireworks factories in Hunan province to immediately suspend production for a full safety overhaul.

Liuyang, widely regarded as China’s fireworks manufacturing hub, hosts more than 400 production enterprises.

The city’s annual output exceeded 50 billion yuan ($7.3 billion) in 2025, accounting for roughly 70% of China’s total fireworks exports.

Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

