China's Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft re-enters atmosphere

Saadet Gökce
07 May 2026•Update: 07 May 2026
China's Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft re-entered Earth’s atmosphere Thursday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
The spacecraft carried out a controlled re-entry at 7.49 am local time (2349 GMT Wednesday), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
A small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into designated safe waters during the process.
The Tianzhou-9 was launched last year carrying supplies including astronaut consumables, propellant and experimental equipment.
It separated from the orbiting Tiangong space station on Wednesday before entering an independent flight phase.