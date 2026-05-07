South Korean appeals court reduces former prime minister’s sentence to 15 years in insurrection trial

Saadet Gokce
07 May 2026•Update: 07 May 2026
A South Korean appeals court on Thursday reduced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's prison sentence from 23 years to 15 years over his role in the failed attempt to impose martial law under then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The court upheld Han's convictions on all charges in line with a lower court ruling but acquitted him of perjury over remarks that he did not witness then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun handing a martial law-related document to then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.
Han had been sentenced to 23 years earlier this year.
Special prosecutors charged him with abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, playing a key role in the attempt and committing perjury.
Han's lawyers said they planned to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.