China voices concern over Japan’s NATO Ukraine mission deployment

China on Monday expressed concern over Japan’s deployment of security personnel to NATO’s Ukraine mission.

“Japan has been pursuing remilitarization at full throttle, engaging in frequent interactions with a military organization from outside the region, expanding the scope of activities of its Self-Defence Forces (SDF), and building a combat-ready operational system,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He was responding to a question about Japan’s Defense Ministry announcement on Friday that it will send four SDF officers to the NATO Security Assistance and Training Organization for Ukraine.

“This is Japan trying to break free from the constraints of its Constitution, domestic and international laws, and its exclusively defense-oriented principle,” said Lin.

Following Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO established the mission in Germany in 2024 to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training to Ukrainians.

“The malevolent emergence of neo-militarism in Japan is putting regional peace and stability under threat. The international community must stay on high alert and take resolute countermeasures,” he said.

- Heated exchange

Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro said dispatching its soldiers to the mission would strengthen Japan's defense capabilities.

Reacting to comments by Koizumi during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore over the weekend, Lin said Japanese militarists "committed horrendous crimes in World War II and inflicted untold sufferings on its Asian neighbors and Allied nations."

Japan’s defense minister took a veiled swipe at China on Sunday, pledging to keep strengthening the military. Although Koizumi did not name China, he said there "is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of these weapons and yet Japan is labeled neo-militarism."

To this, Lin said: "Japan’s latest defense budget has exceeded 9 trillion yen, hitting a record high for 14 consecutive years since WWII. Its defense spending per capita has reached three times that of China, and total defense expenditure has surged to 2% of GDP with plans to further go up to 3.5%."

"The remarks from the Japanese official (Koizumi Shinjiro)... have no basis at all. They have zero authority in front of history, law, facts and figures. There is no way that making such remarks will help Japan earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community," Lin added.