Foreign Ministry statement comes day after White House claims Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi reaffirmed a ‘shared goal’ of denuclearizing North Korea

China seeks 'political settlement’ of North Korea's nuclear issue Foreign Ministry statement comes day after White House claims Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi reaffirmed a ‘shared goal’ of denuclearizing North Korea

China is working in "its own way" for a "political settlement” of North Korea's nuclear issue, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson clarified on Monday, avoiding a direct comment on a statement by the White House which claimed Beijing and Washington reaffirmed a “shared goal” of denuclearizing Pyongyang.

"China's position and policy on the Korean Peninsula maintain continuity and consistency. We have been playing a constructive role in our own way in advancing a political settlement of the issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The White House statement on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reaffirmed a shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea when they met in Beijing last week.

The two leaders met in the Chinese capital on Thursday and Friday, during which they discussed a range of key issues, including security on the Korean Peninsula, the status of Taiwan, the US-Israeli war with Iran and bilateral trade.

Guo said that Beijing is committed to encouraging the "relevant parties" to face up to the "root cause and crux" of the Korean Peninsula issue and work for a political settlement, as well as to exert constructive efforts to ease tensions and build peace in the region.

North Korea, which has intensified missile tests in recent months, has already announced that its nuclear status is "irreversible.