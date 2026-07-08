'We must … make steady progress toward the 2035 goal of becoming a leading country in science and technology,' President Xi Jinping tells science, technology community

China’s Xi seeks 'high-level self-reliance' in science, technology 'We must … make steady progress toward the 2035 goal of becoming a leading country in science and technology,' President Xi Jinping tells science, technology community

Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged "high-level self-reliance" in the country's science and technology sectors, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

"We must seize the historic opportunity, rise to the challenges of the times, accelerate efforts to achieve high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and make steady progress toward the 2035 goal of becoming a leading country in science and technology," said Xi, noting the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) as "a critical phase for tackling tough challenges" in strengthening China's science and technology capabilities.

The remarks came during an event in Beijing, attended by members of the science and technology community.

The president presented China's top science and technology award for 2025 to Chen Liquan, whose research drove breakthroughs in battery science, and Ben De, who laid the foundation for China's airborne pulse-Doppler radar technology.