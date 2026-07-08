8 Rohingya children killed as wall collapses amid heavy rains in Bangladesh Heavy rains continue to affect southeastern parts, triggering frequent landslides and flash floods, including in Rohingya refugee camps

At least eight Rohingya children were killed on Wednesday in southeastern Bangladesh after a wall collapsed on a makeshift madrasa, a traditional Islamic religious school, amid heavy rainfall across the region, a fire service official told Anadolu.

“We have recovered eight Rohingya children in the affected area. A mosque wall close to the madrasa collapsed after heavy rains hit the camp and landslides occurred,” Dollar Tripura, station officer of the Ukhia Fire Service Station in Cox’s Bazar district, told Anadolu.

He said rescuers found no one trapped inside the madrasa after recovering the bodies from the site. The official could not immediately provide further details about the victims.

Five other people were injured and all of the victims were female students.

Earlier Monday, eight other Rohingya, including five children, were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rains. According to the district administration, 193 landslides have occurred in the hills of Ukhia in recent days.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims have been living primarily in makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in August 2017.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Center warned Wednesday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding in four divisions, including Chattogram, which covers Cox’s Bazar district, over the next 72 hours due to rising river levels.

Earlier, at least six people were killed in incidents triggered by record rains in the Chattogram region, which caused severe flooding, disrupted road and rail communication, and forced authorities to suspend public examinations scheduled for Wednesday.