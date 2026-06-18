Foreign Ministry says 'extended deterrence is a product of the Cold War'

China raises ‘serious concern’ over US-Japan ‘extended nuclear deterrence’ Foreign Ministry says 'extended deterrence is a product of the Cold War'

China on Thursday expressed “serious concern” over efforts by the US and Japan to strengthen extended nuclear deterrence arrangements, warning that such policies increase the risks of nuclear proliferation and conflict.

Responding to a question at a regular briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said “extended deterrence” was a product of the Cold War and accused some countries of strengthening nuclear cooperation for geopolitical purposes.

The remarks came after reports that Washington and Tokyo recently held an “Extended Deterrence” dialogue and a Nuclear Consultation Group meeting with South Korea. The US reaffirmed its commitment to defend Japan using all available capabilities, including nuclear forces.

Lin noted that many countries had voiced opposition to such arrangements during review conferences of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Extended deterrence is a product of the Cold War. Some countries, driven by geopolitical motives, have strengthened nuclear deterrence cooperation, exacerbating the risks of nuclear proliferation and conflict," he said.

Lin also criticized Japan and said it publicly supports a world free of nuclear weapons while increasingly relying on the US nuclear umbrella.

He urged Tokyo to fulfill its NPT obligations, adhere to its “Three Non-Nuclear Principles,” and refrain from seeking nuclear weapons in any form.

The United States and Japan are among the world’s oldest military allies, with their security partnership dating back to the post-World War II era.