More than 450,000 people displaced as authorities continue relief and recovery efforts

Mindanao quake death toll rises to 78 as 1.5M affected in southern Philippines More than 450,000 people displaced as authorities continue relief and recovery efforts

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao earlier this month has risen to 78, while around 1.5 million people have been affected, according to figures reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Citing data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the newspaper reported Wednesday that more than 1,300 people were injured in the disaster, which caused extensive damage across several provinces in Mindanao.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on June 8, triggering widespread destruction in residential areas and public infrastructure.

Authorities said more than 450,000 residents remain displaced, with many staying in evacuation centers or temporary shelters.

The disaster disrupted transportation networks, power supplies, communications and public services across affected communities, while thousands of homes, schools, roads and government facilities were damaged.

Relief and recovery operations remain underway, with national and local authorities coordinating the delivery of food, drinking water, medical assistance and emergency shelter materials to affected communities.

Emergency teams continue to assess structural damage and monitor aftershocks, which have hampered recovery efforts in some areas.

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

According to the report, authorities continue damage assessments and humanitarian operations as affected communities begin the long process of rebuilding following one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in recent years.

