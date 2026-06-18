Philippines president urges cooperation between Southeast Asian nations, Russia against cybercrime, maritime threats At summit marking 35 years of ASEAN-Russian ties, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says transnational security challenges require stronger regional cooperation

The Philippines’ president on Thursday called for deeper cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia to combat cybercrime, terrorism, and maritime security threats, arguing that transnational challenges require coordinated responses beyond national borders.

Addressing an ASEAN-Russia commemorative summit in Kazan, Russia, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said emerging security threats should be a key priority for the partnership as the two sides celebrate 35 years of dialogue relations.

“Transnational threats such as terrorism, illicit trafficking, cybercrime and online scams do not respect borders, and neither can our responses,” said Marcos, who was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and several leaders of the 11-member bloc.

He urged ASEAN and Russia to strengthen practical cooperation on maritime security and counterterrorism, bolster cyber resilience, and develop what he described as “institutional habits of anticipation rather than mere reaction.”

Marcos, whose country holds ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship this year, outlined three priorities for future cooperation: security, economic engagement, and people-to-people exchanges.

On the economic front, he said trade and investment ties between ASEAN and Russia have expanded but remain below their potential. He called for greater efforts to improve trade facilitation, increase investment flows, and support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

Ahead of the summit, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told an ASEAN-Russia business forum Wednesday that trade between Russia and the bloc rose 58% over the past decade to $21 billion.

Marcos also highlighted food and energy security as critical areas for cooperation, describing them as foundations of regional stability.

He emphasized educational exchanges, tourism, scholarships, and cultural cooperation, saying stronger links between people would provide the most enduring basis for the partnership.

His remarks came after Putin urged closer ties with Southeast Asian nations at the summit, describing Russia-ASEAN relations as an “important stabilizing factor” in the Asia-Pacific region amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.