Trump administration's duties, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, entered into force at 0401GMT over accusations of forced labor by 60 nations

China opposes unilateral US tariffs, says trade wars do not serve either side Trump administration's duties, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, entered into force at 0401GMT over accusations of forced labor by 60 nations

China on Friday rejected unilateral fresh tariffs by the US, stressing trade wars do not serve the world’s top two economies.

“We oppose all forms of unilateral tariffs,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Washington on Thursday announced tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners, which took effect Friday, over their alleged failure to prevent goods produced with forced labor from entering international trade.

The duties, ranging from 10% to 12.5%, entered into force at 12.01 am Eastern Time (0401GMT) and replaced President Donald Trump’s temporary 10% global tariff, which expired at the same time.

The Trump administration's latest measures cover trading partners accounting for 99.4% of US trade, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and India, besides China, are among those hit with the latest US levies.

Tokyo expressed “regret” while Canberra called the tariffs “unjustified” and Wellington rejected the accusations of forced labor.