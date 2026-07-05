Group will form part of Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network

China launches new satellite group into space Group will form part of Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network

China has sent a new satellite group into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province, state media reported on Sunday.

The satellite group was launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket on Saturday and entered its preset orbit "successfully," Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The group will form part of the Spacesail Constellation, a mega commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network.

This launch marked the 655th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.