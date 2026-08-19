Spain plans transfer of 500 migrant girls from Ceuta to mainland Ceuta accepts plan as an 'extraordinary measure’ amid post-crisis pressure

Spain's government is working to transfer about 500 unaccompanied migrant girls from the North African enclave of Ceuta to mainland Spain following the mass arrival of migrants at the end of July, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported Wednesday.

The Ministry of Youth and Children is considering several options, including distributing the minors among Spain's autonomous regions, foster care and arrangements with child-protection organizations.

Ceuta's government has accepted the plan as an “extraordinary measure” but continues to call for the return to Morocco of people who entered the enclave irregularly, including unaccompanied minors.

Meanwhile, UNICEF warned of “insecurity and unsanitary conditions” affecting hundreds of minors in Ceuta and called for their urgent identification and access to food and medical care.