Spokesperson affirms International Criminal Court as 'key pillar' of justice following sanctions on President Tomoko Akane and senior lawyer

UN chief expresses 'serious concern' over US sanctions on ICC leadership Spokesperson affirms International Criminal Court as 'key pillar' of justice following sanctions on President Tomoko Akane and senior lawyer

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced “serious concern” regarding the US decision to impose sanctions on high-ranking officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The secretary-general expresses serious concern about this designation, as well as the ongoing designation of other International Criminal Court employees,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the UN views the ICC as a “key pillar of international criminal justice” and maintains full respect for its operations.

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior lawyer Abdoulaye Seye.

The sanctions are part of a broader pressure campaign by the Trump administration against the Hague-based court.

The tension follows the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.